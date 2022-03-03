Tamil Nadu forms special team for quick evacuation of state’s students from Ukraine

The Tamil Nadu government Thursday formed a special team to expedite the evacuation of students and other people from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine and those who have sought refuge in other neighbouring countries.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with senior officials on Thursday over the steps taken since February 24 to bring back the students and others stranded amid the escalating violence in Ukraine.

In a release, the government said 193 students have returned to Tamil Nadu from Ukraine till 6 am on Thursday, and that it is taking care of the expense to send them back to their respective home towns.

To bring back the rest of the people, the state government directed officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The state government said the details of all 2,223 students from Tamil Nadu were collected and sent to the MEA requesting them to ensure their safety and bring them back home at the earliest.

Stalin said a large number of students are currently stranded in the eastern part of Ukraine and the Centre should ensure they safely reach India through the Russian border. “The officials should take steps and arrange special flights to quickly bring back the students who have temporarily sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine like Hungary, Romania, Poland, and Slovakia,” the chief minister said.

A team of three DMK Members of Parliament, including Tiruchy Siva, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, M M Abdullah, and DMK legislator T R B Raja along with four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers would also go to these countries to coordinate with the Indian embassy officials and make necessary arrangements to bring the students back home safely.

The release said that based on the request of the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre appointed Telecommunications Secretary K Rajaraman as the coordination officer to expedite the rescue work.

The state government has also opened a control room for coordinating the steps for the evacuation of students in Ukraine. According to the data issued by the government, as many as 3,205 calls and 4,390 e-mails have been received at the centre.