Parts of Chennai inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Tamil Nadu

Following heavy rain across Tamil Nadu over the last few days, excess water from Chitlapakkam Lake entered residential area in Tambaram, Chennai, on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

On Sunday, Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram received 17 cm of rainfall, followed by 13 cm in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district and Kodumudi in Erode. Maduranthagam and Tindivanam received 12 cm and 11 cm respectively.

On Saturday, a well marked low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri-Lanka, weakened into a Low Pressure area and now lies over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto midtropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west­northwestwards across north interior Tamilnadu and Kerala today.

The IMD predicted, light to moderate rain at most places with isolated Thunderstorm and lightening to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu.

On November 14 and 15 the state will expereince Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated Thunderstorm and lightning.

For Chennai, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29-30°C and 24°C respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai today.

Meanwhile, Koyambedu in Chennai has been receiving heavy rainfall since this morning. News agency ANI tweeted: Tamil Nadu: Places across Chennai receive moderate to heavy rainfall, visuals from Koyambedu that is experiencing heavy rainfall. As per IMD’s forecast, Chennai to experience thunderstorm with rain today.

Dams in Coimbatore too were seen overflowing after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday. In Mayiladuthurai, severe waterlogging was reported from residential areas under Sirkali municipality.

