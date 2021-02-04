Tamil Nadu: Five blindfold man, thrash him with cane; video goes viral

In the video that went viral Thursday, a blindfolded youngster can be seen being held by two people near a tree, while two others beat him.

After videos of a blindfolded man being caned by a group of people in Tamil Nadu went viral, the police confirmed that the incident took place near Ammapetai in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

Officers said the victim, Rahul, is a 24-year-old labourer from Poondimelatheru. He was blindfolded and beaten up by four people, while one person shot the video and posted it on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Thanjavur Rural DSP G Anand said the dispute between the group and the labourer had been going on since Sunday. “We don’t know the exact reason for the incident. We are still investigating the issue,” he said.

Rahul is undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Hospital, locals said.

The youth then faints, but the men keep beating him, with one saying he wouldn’t die, even as he asks his companions to hit him some more.

While claims were made on social media that the victim belonged to a lower caste and the assailants were from upper castes, sources in Ammapetai town said all the men belong to the same community.

The police have not registered an FIR so far. Two persons allegedly involved in the incident have been called to the police station for inquiry, officers said.