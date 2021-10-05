Tamil Nadu: First phase of rural local body polls in 9 districts on Oct 6

The first phase of the rural local body polls in the nine new Tamil Nadu districts will be held on Wednesday. As per the state election commission, 79,433 candidates will be contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi — and the campaign ended on Monday.

The second phase of the polls will be held on October 9, Saturday. A total of 76,59,720 voters are eligible to vote across the two phases. Casual elections, to fill vacant posts, will be held in the other 28 districts also on Saturday.

The polling would be held from 7 am till 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms. Around 1.1 lakh government employees will be part of the polling exercise.

The nomination process began on September 15. Political leaders and candidates indulged in intense campaigning till the last day. Non-residents of the districts were instructed to return their districts by the EC as soon as the campaign ended by 5 pm on Monday.

State election commissioner V Palanikumar held a meeting with the district collectors of the concerned districts to make sure the guidelines issued by the commission are put in place. All polling booths had to be equipped with CCTV Cameras. More than 15,000 police officers have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the polls. Sensitive polling stations have been identified and additional forces are deployed to avert any untoward incident.

The public can dial 1800 425 7072/1800 425 7073 to register any complaints.