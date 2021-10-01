Tamil Nadu Finance Minister stopped at Chennai airport ‘for carrying two laptops’

Early Thursday, around 5.50 am, the Chennai Airport witnessed dramatic scenes after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan was allegedly stopped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official for carrying two laptops. The minister was travelling to Thoothukudi and had produced his bag for scanning at the domestic terminal.

According to reports, the official had reportedly told the minister that a passenger cannot carry two laptops while the latter replied that there was no such rule. However, when Thiagarajan’s identity came to the fore, senior airport officials rushed to the spot and apologised to him.

It also emerged that the confusion may have been caused because of miscommunication.

“It is a case of miscommunication. The CISF sub-inspector must have thought the minister had one laptop, and not two, and asked him to keep it on the tray, which the minister misunderstood. Since the CISF officer is from north India, his Tamil might have not been clear. We saw the footage and there was no issue at the security check as is being reported. The higher officials at the airport immediately went there and apologised to the minister. The CISF officer has also tendered his apology,” an official from the Chennai airport said.

It may be recalled that in August 2020, DMK MP Kanimozhi raised a similar issue when she was at the Chennai airport to take a flight to Delhi. She took to Twitter and said a CISF official asked her if she was an Indian when she requested the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. “I would like to know when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition,” Kanimozhi wrote on Twitter. CISF later sought details of the incident and said it will order a probe into the incident.