Tamil Nadu finance minister: ‘Centre expecting states to reduce taxes neither fair nor reasonable’

A DAY after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel, and asked the states to follow suit, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday said it is “neither fair nor reasonable” for the union government to expect states to reduce their taxes.

On Saturday, the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

In a direct reply to Sitharaman’s tweet “exhorting all state governments to implement a similar cut”, Rajan said that “the union government didn’t inform, let alone ask for any state’s view” when they increased union taxes on fuel, citing a total increase of Rs 23 per litre for petrol and Rs 29 per litre for diesel since 2014. “Now, after rolling back ~50% of their increases, they are exhorting states to cut. Is this federalism?” Rajan tweeted.

On Sunday, a statement issued by Rajan’s office said “It is heartening to note that the Union Government has finally heeded to the repeated requests of the Tamil Nadu government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel…”

Even before the Union Government had first reduced its taxes on petrol and diesel in November 2021, the DMK government had cut the VAT on Petrol, in August 2021, the statement added.