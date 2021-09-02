Tamil Nadu will utilise finance commission fund to upgrade block-level, urban hospitals: Minister Ma Subramanian

Utilising the 15th Finance Commission fund of Rs 4,280 crore, block-level hospitals and urban hospitals will be upgraded in the next five years. Equipment will be provided to primary health centres, urban primary health centres and health sub centres and these centres will be upgraded as health and wellness centres, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian in the assembly Thursday.

“The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Programme will be extended to all village and town panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state at a total cost of Rs 258 crore,” said Subramanian during a debate on demands for grants for his department.

Subramanian said, as announced in the Budget speech, in a first in the country, a separate Siddha Medical University would be set up near Chennai for all Indian Systems of Medicines. He added, “Siddha Geriatric Health and Wellness Centres will be established in 100 block primary health centres at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore at the rate of Rs 3.25 lakh per centre.”

The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme will also be extended and implemented for a period of five years from January 2022 at a cost of Rs 1,248.29 crore.

The Health department is also set to establish central monitoring nursing stations in 35 government medical colleges and hospitals along with an additional 1,583 oxygen-supported ICU beds at a total cost of Rs 266.73 crore. Hybrid ICUs to be set up in all 25 medical college and hospitals and 18 district headquarters hospitals at Rs 2.27 crore per unit and a total cost of Rs 97.49 crore.

A total of eight government hospitals at Paramakudi, Udumalpet, Palani, Hosur, Vedaranyam, Valparai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Poonamallee is set to be upgraded at a total cost of Rs 72 crore at the rate of Rs 9 crore per hospital.

The department will procure as many 389 mobile medical units at a cost of Rs 70 crore to ensure uninterrupted services through mobile units and services to inaccessible areas and replacing the existing old vehicles.

The government is set to establish Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants with pipelines in 57 CEmONC centres at a cost of Rs 25.8 crore for supply of uninterrupted oxygen. The minister added blood banks will be established exclusively for CEmONC centres of 11 government medical college and hospitals at Rs 50 lakh each at a total of Rs 5.50 crore.

As many as 17 RT-PCR equipment to be procured and supplied to needy laboratories to identify Covid-19 infection at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore.

‘Muthiyor Mananalam’, a geriatric mental health programme, will be launched to cater to the mental health needs of the elderly population. Dementia clinics to be started in all the district headquarters hospitals to provide mental health services to the elderly people.

Population Health Registry and Health IT Platform to be established and a Unique Health ID (UHID) will be assigned to all the population across the State.

As many as 2,400 health sub centres in the rural area would be upgraded as health and wellness centres at a cost of Rs 35.52 crore.

A total of 188 ambulances will be procured at a total cost of Rs 69.18 crore to strengthen the existing 108 Emergency Ambulance Service.

Human breast milk bank to be established in seven government medical college and hospitals and five district headquarters hospitals at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

The minister said awareness will be created among the people to gradually reduce their consumption of sugar, salt and oil under the ‘Satrey Kuraippom’ programme. The ‘No Waste–Share Extra Food’ initiative will also be implemented in 10 districts to share excess food in hotels and festivals to the poor and needy people in coordination with NGOs.

As many as 120 ISM wings will be upgraded as AYUSH Wellness Centres as a part of the Ayush Mission being implemented at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

A total of 2,440 staff nurses to be appointed in 2,440 health sub centres for strengthening rural health services and 2,448 health inspectors to be appointed for epidemic control activities.

A pulmonary rehabilitation centre will be established in the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram.

‘Kalaignar’s Varummun Kappom Thittam’ to be revived and annually, 1,000 specialty camps to be conducted.

A 60-bed government hospital will be established at Katpadi in Vellore District.

The government said as a part of its annual plan, allocation of Rs 128.27 crore will be undertaken for Care Support and Treatment of HIV/AIDS positive people.