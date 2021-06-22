Tamil Nadu: Fearing ‘evil spirit’, mother, aunt kill seven-year-old boy

Hearing the screams, the people in the surrounding reached the place and informed the police.

A seven-year-old boy, who had frequent epileptic fits, was killed by his mother and two aunts as they thought he was possessed by a “evil spirit”, at a village in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

Thilakavathi (30), who lost her husband Karthi two years ago, had been residing with her son Sabari near KV Kuppam in Vellore. Thilakavathi’s sisters Bakiyalakshmi (29), Kavitha (28), who are unmarried were also staying with her.

A couple of days ago, the sisters started believing that Sabari was possessed by evil spirits. The family took the boy to Vanthavasi to get him “treated” by a godman. The women spent the night near the panchayat union premises after the auto-rickshaw driver dropped them near the Kannamangalam town bus stop.

According to the police, after the boy developed epileptic fits at around 3 am, the women started using force to evade the “evil spirit.” Thilakavathi had pulled the tongue of the boy, while the sisters had stamped on his chest and stomach. The sisters had even poured water over him and slapped him even after he was lying motionless.

The boy was declared dead on arrival at the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital.

The Kannamangalam police have booked three women under section 302 of the IPC. They were remanded and lodged in Vellore Central Jail.