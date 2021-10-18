Tamil Nadu: Father poisons daughter, dies by suicide

A 47-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were found dead inside a hotel room in Mamallapuram on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Ravichandran and Deekshita, were residents of Otteri in Chennai. Police said Ravichandran poisoned his daughter before taking his own life.

Police said Ravichandran fell into depression as his income was badly affected following this year’s lockdown. His wife, too, had passed away a few years ago.

Ravichandran had reportedly promised his daughter that he would take her to the Mamallapuram beach. So, the two of them checked into a hotel on Wednesday. Ravichandran had apparently told the hotel management that he will vacate the room on October 16.

At 4 pm on October 16, the hotel staff had called Ravichandran but his phone was switched off. After getting no response from Ravichandran, hotel staff entered his room and found him hanging from the ceiling. Whereas his daughter’s body was lying on the bed. The hotel management then alerted Mamallapuram police and the latter sent the bodies to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy.

Mamallapuram Police said Ravichandran left a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death. He had dropped a message in his family WhatsApp group claiming that he was frustrated with his life as there was no one to take care of him and his daughter. He had then switched off his phone, so the relatives registered a complaint at their local police station.

Police said the girl had consumed poisoned milk. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.