TN: Father arrested for impregnating 13-year-old daughter in Vellore

August 4, 2022 7:43:39 pm
A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by the Vellore Police under the POCSO Act on charges of allegedly raping and impregnating his own daughter. The accused, a welding worker, had separated from his wife and had been living with his 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.
According to the police, the issue came to light after the girl experienced stomach pain and was admitted to the government-run Vellore Medical College and Hospital Tuesday. The doctors, while examining her, found out she is pregnant and directed her to the labour ward.
Later that day, she gave birth to a baby. The hospital informed the local police station and based on their inquiry, the authorities came to know that the girl’s father had impregnated her.
The Vellore All women police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and multiple sections of the POCSO Act. The Class VIII girl had informed the police that her father had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions since last November. The man was arrested Wednesday.
