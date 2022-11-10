Five feared dead, over 10 suffer serious burns in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory blast

Five people are feared dead and over 10 others injured in a blast at a firecracker unit near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district Thursday, police said.

The number of casualties is likely to increase, said the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who are at spot carrying out rescue operations.

Madurai SP Shiva Prasad told indianexpress.com that the incident happened around 1.30 pm.

As per the initial reports, the explosion occurred in two sheds of the factory. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the injured. Police officials have confirmed that 11 persons sustained serious injuries in the incident.

While six persons were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, the rest were taken to a government hospital in Tirumangalam. Due to the severe burns, those in Tirumangalam hospital have been shifted to the government hospital in Madurai.