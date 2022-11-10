scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Five feared dead, over 10 suffer serious burns in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory blast

The explosion took place in two sheds of the factory near Tirumangalam in Madurai district. The number of casualties is likely to go up.

At least 5 feared dead in Madurai firecracker factory blast.

Five people are feared dead and over 10 others injured in a blast at a firecracker unit near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district Thursday, police said.

The number of casualties is likely to increase, said the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who are at spot carrying out rescue operations.

Madurai SP Shiva Prasad told indianexpress.com that the incident happened around 1.30 pm.

As per the initial reports, the explosion occurred in two sheds of the factory. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the injured. Police officials have confirmed that 11 persons sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger
More from Chennai

While six persons were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, the rest were taken to a government hospital in Tirumangalam. Due to the severe burns, those in Tirumangalam hospital have been shifted to the government hospital in Madurai.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 05:00:34 pm
Next Story

Medical treatment, straw, spectacles, mosquito nets, books – things for which Elgar case accused knocked on court’s door

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement