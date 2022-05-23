Tamil Nadu: 43-year-old arrested for bid to ‘extort’ real-estate company

The Greater Chennai Police arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of threatening the managing director of a real estate company based in Tamil Nadu.

According to the release issued by the police, the FIR was registered Saturday following a complaint from V Puroshathaman, chief compliance officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited. The complainant claimed that the accused, Kevin of Anna Nagar, had identified himself as a close associate of a popular bi-weekly Tamil magazine. Kevin had allegedly threatened to publish false news against G Square Realtors Private Limited and its owner, Ramajayam, if they failed to pay a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

The complainant further noted that Kevin had told them that he would use popular social media influencers to spread false news against the company on Twitter and YouTube.

The police said they have seized an air pistol and some communication devices from Kevin’s residence. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.