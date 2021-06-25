Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 5 with exemptions in place, districts categorised as per Covid-19 spread

People wait to recieve the token for Covid-19 vaccine at the Ramanathapuram health care centre in Coimbatore, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till July 5, with exemptions in place. Districts have been classified into three categories, based on disease transmission and caseload.

Districts in type 1 — Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai — are those reporting a severe spread of the disease. Those in type 2 — Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambur, Pudukkotai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppatur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar — have moderate spread. Four districts — Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur — have low spread and are therefore in type 3.

Relaxations for 11 districts that fall under type 1 category

Tea shops with parcel-only service are allowed to operate from 6 am till 7 pm. Electrical shops, hardware stores, shops selling stationery Items, footwear stores, fancy stores, Xerox stores can function from 9 am till 7 pm. Shops involved in selling and repairing household items like mixer grinder, TV can function from 9 am till 7 pm.

Two-wheeler and four-wheeler service centres, stores selling cell-phones, computer hardware, software, electronic appliances and spare-parts can function from 9 am till 7 pm. Street food stalls with parcel-only service are allowed to function from 6 am till 7 pm. Shops selling construction materials can function from 9 am till 7 pm.

All essential government departments are allowed to operate with a full workforce. The rest of the departments are permitted to function with 50 per cent of staff strength. All private offices/entities are allowed to operate with a 50 percent workforce.

Companies involved in exports and others supplying inputs to such companies can now operate with a 100 perworkforce in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government. Other industries allowed to function with 33 percent workforce. IT/ITES are allowed to function with 20 percent of the total workforce.

Non-air-conditioned beauty parlours, saloons, spas are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity from 6 am till 7 pm. Sports activities can be conducted from 6 am till 9 pm. Without spectators, sports events can be conducted in an open area. Schools, colleges and universities can undertake admission work.

People are allowed to walk in parks and other grounds under the municipalities from 6 am till 9 am. Parcel services allowed in hotels, restaurants and bakeries from 6 am till 9 pm. Supply via food delivery apps will also be allowed in the above timings. E-commerce services are allowed from 6 am till 9 pm.

The shooting of film and television shows is permitted with a maximum of 100 people. RT-PCR tests are mandatory for everyone. Post-production works are also permitted.

Relaxations for 23 districts that fall in type-2 category

Apart from existing relaxations, inter and intradistrict non-ac bus transportation is allowed with 50 percent occupancy.

Relaxations for four districts that fall in type-3 category

Apart from existing relaxations, private companies are allowed to function with 100 percent workforce. Non-air-conditioned textile and jewellery stores are allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy from 9 am till 7 pm.

Shopping malls and complexes are allowed to operate from 9 am till 7 pm. However, only parcel services will be allowed for restaurants functioning inside those premises.

Places of worship allowed for the public by following SOPs. However, no permission has been granted to conduct archana, consecration ceremonies and other temple events.

All factories present in districts falling in both categories 2 and 3 are allowed to function with 100 percent workforce. Matchstick units are allowed to operate with 100 percent work force.

Gyms and Yoga centres are allowed to function with 50 percent of members in non-ac facilities. Museums, archaeological monuments, excavation sites are allowed to function from 10 am till 5 pm.

Apart from these relaxations, the public can access beaches for walking from 5 am till 9 am.

Residents in districts falling under categories 2 and 3 are allowed to travel between districts for marriages without e-registration. Those who wish to travel within districts listed under category 1 need to apply for e-registration. They can get the e-pass from the concerned district collector online.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to participate in marriages. Those who wish to visit places like Nilgris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Yelagiri, Courtallam for emergency purposes will have to avail e-pass from the concerned district collector.