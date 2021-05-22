Tamil Nadu extends lockdown for another week from May 24 with stringent measures

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the existing lockdown will be extended for another week starting from May 24 with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the decision to extend the lockdown with more stringent measures was taken based on the recommendation of an expert committee. Before announcing the decision, Stalin held a consultation with a panel of all party legislators in Chennai.

As per the recent order from the government, all shops will be open today till 9 pm and tomorrow from 6 am to 9 pm for the public to keep stock of necessary items. For the convenience of passengers to reach other districts, both private and public buses will be allowed to ply today and tomorrow.

What’s allowed as per the current restrictions:

* Pharmacies, country-medicine shops, veterinary pharmacies

* Distribution of milk, water and newspaper services

* Vegetables and fruits will be distributed to the public on vehicles through Tamil Nadu’s Horticulture department

* Only necessary governments departments at the secretariat and other districts will function

* E-commerce allowed to function from 8 am to 6 pm

* Employees working in private companies, banks and IT firms have been requested to work from home

* Hotels (only parcels) will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm, noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato will also be allowed in the same timings.

* Petrol and Diesel bunks, ATMs will remain open

* Vehicles carrying agricultural products, necessary items will be allowed

* Inter-district travel allowed by E-registration only for funerals and medical purposes

* No need for e-registration for travelling within the district for medical purposes.

* No restrictions for News and Media

* Continuous process Industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment will operate as usual

Addressing reporters before making the announcement, MK Stalin said the representatives of all parties (in the assembly) have gathered here setting aside political differences with the sole intention to save the state from the pandemic.

“For the convenience of the public, few relaxations were announced earlier. However, using those relaxations and thinking of the lockdown period as a holiday period, many were spotted roaming outside unnecessarily. This is not a holiday period… We are in a pandemic… It is saddening to see that a few people do not realise that. We roped in celebrities to spread awareness about Covid-19. There is fear about the virus in the speech of the public, but it is not reflected in their actions,” Stalin said.

He added that people should realize the danger of the virus as so many lives have been lost in the last one year due to Covid-19. Stalin said the deaths have put a question mark on the future of many families.

“Health care professionals are risking their lives to save the patients; we should not burden them further. In the beginning, school and college students enjoyed the lockdown as a holiday period, but now it has become a pain… Students might experience mental stress… For how long can we keep schools and colleges shut? We have to safeguard their education and future,” he said.