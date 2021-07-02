Tamil Nadu extends lockdown for another week, eases curbs; hotels to function with 50% capacity

The busy Kamaraj Salai area in Chennai wears a deserted look during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown in the state for another week announcing few relaxations in the restrictions imposed. Unlike previous guidelines where the relaxations were provided based on the caseload in each district, the government has now provided state-wide uniform relaxations.

Additional relaxations provided by the government

All shops located in non-containment zones, which were already permitted to function till 7 pm, can now operate until 8 pm

Government/private business-to-business exhibitions can be conducted. Only invitees should be allowed to take part in the event. All those part of the exhibition must undergo RT-PCR tests or should have been administered two doses of vaccines

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to function from 6 am till 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity and without air conditioning. Tea shops are also allowed to function with 50 per cent of customers

Non-AC public/private bus transportation is allowed within districts with 50 per cent occupancy

IT/ITES companies are permitted to function with 50 per cent workforce

Hotels, lodges and guest houses will be also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy of dormitory spaces

Museums, archaeological monuments and excavation sites are allowed to function from 10 am till 5 pm

Tasmac shops are allowed to run from 10 am to 8 pm

Places of worship are allowed to be opened for public. However, no permission has been granted for archana, consecration ceremony and other temple events

Textiles stores with proper ventilation facilities will be allowed to function with 50 per cent customers

Shopping complexes/malls can operate from 9 am till 8 pm. Restaurants present inside these malls are allowed to run with 50 per cent customers

Colleges/universities will be opened for SRF/JRF, M.Phil and PhD students to carry on with their educational project works

Amusement parks will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent customers. The management should ensure all the customers/park workers are wearing face masks and the place is disinfected frequently. Water sports activities are not allowed

E-pass/E-registration is not mandatory to travel within districts. The existing rule of allowing only 50 people in marriage ceremonies and 20 in funerals will continue to be in place

All the shops have been instructed to keep hand sanitizers with dispensers at the entry point. Thermal screening has to be done. They should also ensure everyone is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing

Activities that will continue to be restricted

Inter-state public/private bus transportation and international flight services not allowed by Centre are prohibited

Theatres, bars and swimming pools will remain shut

Social and political gatherings, entertainment, sports and cultural events are also not allowed

Schools and colleges will remain shut

Wildlife sanctuaries will also remain closed





The government further said that it will continue to implement the Test-Track-Treat method, ramp up the vaccination programme and ensure following of Covid-19 appropriate behavior to curb the spread of the virus.

The public are requested to follow the safety precautions and asked to step out only if necessary. Also, the government has warned of stringent action against violators of the Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, according to a health bulletin, Tamil Nadu Friday reported 4,230 new covid-19 cases taking the caseload to 24,88,407. With 97 causalities, the toll reached 32,818. 4,952 patients were discharged from hospitals and the total recoveries increased to 24,18,882. The active cases, including those in isolation, has dropped to 36,707. As many as 3,31,62,714 RT-PCR tests have been done conducted in the state till date including 1,60,810 tests on Friday.

Coimbatore continued to top the new infections chart with 486 new cases and reported 7 fatalities, followed by Erode with 395 fresh cases and three deaths. Salem also saw 268 new cases while Tiruppur recorded 243 cases and three deaths.

Chennai reported 238 fresh infections and 5 deaths taking the city’s overall tally to 5,32,992.