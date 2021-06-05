Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 14, brings in few relaxations based upon caseload of districts

The busy Kamaraj Salai area in Chennai wears a deserted look during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown for one more week till June 14, while bringing in a few relaxations.

The state has been divided into two parts on the basis of areas having higher number of cases and it is according to this that the relaxations will be imposed.

One part includes 11 districts which have more positive cases than other areas — Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Rest of the state falls into the second category.

Relaxations for districts with higher caseload:

1. Stand-alone retail provision, vegetable, and meat shops to function from 6 am till 5 pm. Pedestrian shops selling fruits and vegetables have also been given the nod to open during the same time

2. Wholesale trade allowed in fish markets and slaughterhouses. District administrations have been instructed to set up fish markets in open spaces to avoid large gatherings

3. All government offices will function at 30 per cent strength

4. Sub-registrar office will function but will issue only 50 tokens per day

5. Matchbox units will operate at 50 per cent capacity while following guidelines issued by the government

Relaxations for the rest of the state:

Besides the aforesaid relaxations, these districts will also enjoy the following:

1. With e-registration, security agencies and housekeeping will be allowed

2. Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians will be allowed to work from 6 am till 5 pm following e-registration

3. Shops selling electrical goods, automobile repair shops, hardware stores, and stationery and text book shops will remain open from 6 am till 5 pm

4. Auto-rickshaws, rental taxis will be allowed to ply after obtaining e-passes

5. Carts selling vegetables and fruits at the doorstep will continue operating in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. Take-away and deliveries will continue as usual

6. Those travelling to Nilgris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Kutralam areas for emergency need to acquire e-passes from the district collector