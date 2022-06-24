scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu: Expelled Amma aide Sasikala announces roadshow amid tussle between Palaniswami, Panneerselvam

During the roadshow, expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala is set to meet the public and cadres at various points.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
June 24, 2022 5:54:39 pm
Sasikala, Paneerselvam, PalaniswamiSasikala's journey will begin from her residence at T Nagar on June 26 (Sunday) at 12:30 pm. She will travel across Koyambedu, Poonamalle, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Gundalur, Koramangala, K G Kandigai, SVG Puram, Krishnakuppam, R K Pettai, Ammaiyarkuppam, etc.

With Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, the two former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, locking horns over leadership in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), expelled general secretary of the party V K Sasikala, who was once a close confidante of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Friday said she will start a revolutionary tour to defend the rights of Tamil soil and the dignity of women.

During the roadshow, the expelled AIADMK general secretary is set to meet the public and cadres at various points. Her journey will begin from her residence at T Nagar on June 26 (Sunday) at 12:30 pm. She will travel across Koyambedu, Poonamalle, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Gundalur, Koramangala, K G Kandigai, SVG Puram, Krishnakuppam, R K Pettai, Ammaiyarkuppam, etc.

Sasikala will also pay floral tributes to the statues of Arignar Anna, AIADMK founder and former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. “The journey is to propagate the pride of MGR who introduced the nutritious meal programme and thoughts of Jayalalithaa who gave Thaaliku Thangam (gold for mangalstura),” a statement released from the Sasikala camp office read.

It is to be noted that Sasikala alongside her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran were expelled from the party following anti-party activities.

Despite comments from Sasikala that a few party leaders are still in contact with her and the cadres of the original AIADMK will stand beside her, time and again the AIADMK high command had said there is no scope for her in the party.

