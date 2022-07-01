Tamil Nadu: Ensure students, staff are wearing masks, education department tells schools

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has now asked schools to stringently ensure that students and staff are wearing masks inside the campus.

The academic year 2022-23 commenced for schools in the state from June 13 and admissions and certificate distribution for higher secondary students have been taking place in school campuses.

Under these circumstances, the school education department issued an internal circular on June 30 directing schools to follow safety measures as there is a risk of students getting infected, leading to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Schools have been instructed to check the temperature of the students and staff using thermal scanners before allowing them inside the campus. Everyone has to wear masks and the headmistress/principal needs to ensure soap and hand wash is kept enabling the students to wash their hands frequently, the circular noted.

Ensure students maintain social distancing while seated inside class and enough ventilation inside classrooms, the authorities have instructed. Schools have also been told to raise awareness among students about vaccination.

Health minister Ma Subramanian a few days ago had urged the public not to let their guard down. He had asked everyone to wear masks while venturing out in public places and also to take Covid-19 vaccination if due.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday had convened a meeting of health officials amid the rise in cases in the state. In the past 24 hours, the state has recorded 2,069 cases, including two from Singapore and one each from Bangladesh and USA. With 1,008 discharges, there are 11,094 active cases in the state. Of the total cases, Chennai contributed to 909 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 352, Thiruvallur 100 and Coimbatore 96.