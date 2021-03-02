Tamil Nadu elections: DMK seals poll pacts with IUML and MMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday signed poll pacts for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), allotting them three and two seats, respectively.

The representatives of IUML, led by its leader Kadar Mohideen, and MMK, led by M H Jawahirullah, met DMK president M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, Mohideen said the IUML had initially sought five seats. “Since the period of Kalaignar (former CM M Karunanidhi), IUML is always the first party to sign a poll pact with the DMK, and party leader M K Stalin has followed this tradition. We asked for five seats, but they (DMK) explained to us that they need to field more of their party members and also accommodate other new allies, and hence we settled for three seats. We will contest on our ladder symbol,” he said.

Mohideen said only the number of seats was finalised in the meeting, and the specific constituencies would be decided later.

In a similar comment, MMK leader Jawahirullah said, “The AIADMK-BJP alliance should suffer a landslide defeat. Many parties are part of the DMK-led alliance. MMK, which functions with a sacrificial attitude, has accepted DMK’s proposal and will contest on two seats. We will let you know the other details in a day or two.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the DMK and Congress will meet again on Wednesday. They had concluded the first round of talks last month.