Tamil Nadu: DMK submits corruption document to Guv with serious charges against EPS, OPS and six ministers

A delegation led by DMK chief M K Stalin submitted a 97-page corruption document to the state governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Source: DMK @arivalayam/Twitter)

A delegation led by DMK chief M K Stalin submitted a 97-page corruption document to the state governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday, listing out serious charges of corruption and irregularities against senior members of the AIADMK cabinet.

The document named Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam and ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, R Kamaraj, C Vijayabaskar, R B Udhayakumar and D Jayakumar for allegedly committing serious financial crimes and amassing wealth disproportionate to their income.

The document submitted by a DMK delegation led by Stalin said it was prepared “in the light of the continued obstruction of legal proceedings by the Council of Ministers of the Government of Tamil Nadu by influencing the Police Department, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and the State Vigilance Commission in order to prevent registration of First Information Report (F.I.R) and thereafter, any impartial and fair investigation into allegations of corruption against them…”

Stalin, after meeting the Governor, said they had earlier submitted these charges in detail against eight ministers and sought DVAC action. “But the DVAC (under the state government) failed to initiate any action. So we have decided to meet the governor with these detailed complaints and proof of irregularities. The governor has promised action,” he said.

Corruption in the award of tenders to relatives, corruption in free PDS rice scheme given by the central government, corruption in highway tenders and disproportionate assets were among the serious charges listed out against CM Palaniswami.

A bribe charge against Panneerselvam in connection with payments from a US company, charges of corruption in fixation of LED lamps and in allotting contracts to benamies against the senior minister S P Velumani, charges of corruption in the import of coal, import of low-grade coal, irregularities in purchase of spare parts from BHEL and in a wind energy projects linking IBPIL (Ind-Barath Power Infra Limited) against minister Thangamani were among the few charges raised against a total of eight ministers including CM Palaniswami and deputy CM Panneerselvam.

