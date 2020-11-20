DMK chief MK Stalin’s son arrested; police cite his rally violated Covid-19 orders

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. ( Picture source: DMK)

DMK chief MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi was arrested after he attempted to launch his party’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district on Friday evening. He was released immediately.

The police arrested Udhayanidhi, the DMK youth wing secretary, citing that his rally violated Covid-19 prohibitory orders.

His arrest evoked strong reaction from DMK functionaries and cadre. Targetting Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted,”CM Edappadi can go anywhere, but DMK leaders should not go anywhere. Fear has gripped the slave AIADMK government from the first day of the DMK’s campaign. I strongly condemn the arrest of Udayanithi, the Youth Secretary of the party. He was immediately released.”

முதலமைச்சர் எடப்பாடி எங்கு வேண்டுமானாலும் செல்லலாம், ஆனால் திமுக தலைவர்களோ எங்கும் செல்லக்கூடாது. அடிமை அதிமுக அரசுக்கு திமுகவின் பிரச்சாரத்தின் முதல் நாளே பயம் தொற்றி விட்டது. கழக இளைஞரணி செயலாளர் உதயநிதி அவர்களின் கைதை வன்மையாக கண்டிக்கிறேன். அவர் உடனடியாக விடுதலை 1/2 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) November 20, 2020

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in about six months.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd