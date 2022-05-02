scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Tamil Nadu: East Coast Road to be renamed after Karunanidhi, says CM Stalin

CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for expansion of various road works across several districts in the state at a cost of around Rs 2,123 crore during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the state highways department.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
May 2, 2022 12:31:09 pm
Stalin made the announcement while speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil Nadu's highways department. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Sunday announced that East Coast Road (ECR) from Chennai to Mamallapuram will be renamed after former chief minister M Karunanidhi as ‘Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai’. He made the announcement while speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of the state highways department.

The chief minister who opened a pillar as a mark to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the department, laid foundations for several other projects including the construction of flyovers at the Madhya Kailash junction in Chennai at Rs 46.54 crore, near Government Rajaji Hospital at Goripalayam junction in Madurai at Rs 199.12 crore and a glass bridge connecting Vivekananda Rock and the Tiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari at Rs 37 crore.

More from Chennai

CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for expansion of various road works across several districts in the state at a cost of around Rs 2,123 crore. He highlighted how the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government under Karunanidhi was instrumental in implementing various projects in the state highways department.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’Premium
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
Record share of domestic investors in listed companiesPremium
Record share of domestic investors in listed companies
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News