Tamil Nadu: East Coast Road to be renamed after Karunanidhi, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Sunday announced that East Coast Road (ECR) from Chennai to Mamallapuram will be renamed after former chief minister M Karunanidhi as ‘Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai’. He made the announcement while speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of the state highways department.

The chief minister who opened a pillar as a mark to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the department, laid foundations for several other projects including the construction of flyovers at the Madhya Kailash junction in Chennai at Rs 46.54 crore, near Government Rajaji Hospital at Goripalayam junction in Madurai at Rs 199.12 crore and a glass bridge connecting Vivekananda Rock and the Tiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari at Rs 37 crore.

CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for expansion of various road works across several districts in the state at a cost of around Rs 2,123 crore. He highlighted how the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government under Karunanidhi was instrumental in implementing various projects in the state highways department.