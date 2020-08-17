Tamil Nadu E-pass: How to apply for inter-district and inter-state travel

The e-pass is mandatory for those travelling by private vehicles.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced last week that e-passes for inter-district and inter-state travel during the lockdown will be made available from today within 24 hours of applying.

E-passes were earlier issued only for marriages, medical emergencies and funerals. Now, people who are stranded in other districts in Tamil Nadu can now return to their hometowns. The e-pass is mandatory for those travelling by private vehicles.

In a statement, EPS had said that the decision to ease restriction on e-pass was taken in public interest. “I request people to utilize this e-pass only for important work. To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, co-operate with the government by following all the guidelines,” he said.

Here is how you can apply for an e-pass:

Visit https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass, which is the official website by the TN government to apply for an e-pass. You will need to register yourself before filling the form. Enter your mobile number and the captcha to receive an OTP. Once you enter the OTP, you will be directed to a page where there are options to apply for e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles) and air for both individuals and groups, business round trip, guest workers from other states and commercial establishments, industries, businesses, traders and financial companies. After selecting the type of e-pass that you require, you need to fill in necessary details such as your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, reason for travel etc. You will need to furnish the required documents for the travel, such as medical records in case of a medical emergency or wedding invitation if the journey is for a wedding. Once the details are filled in, a verification will be done. Both documents and ID proof have to be submitted. Once they are confirmed, the e-pass will be processed. You will be required to present your Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID to avail the e-pass.

The e-pass can be availed for marriages, funerals, medical emergencies, government tender bidding, ongoing government work and for returning home for those stranded elsewhere.

Activities pertaining to agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, movement of goods, loading and unloading goods, MSMEs outside the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police, plantations and essential services are exempted from e-pass.

