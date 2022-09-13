Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar’s properties, seize gold, cash and incriminating documents

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday said it has identified 1,872 gram gold, Rs 18.37 lakh cash and seized incriminating documents during raids at several places in Tamil Nadu allegedly linked to former health minister and AIADMK Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar.

The raids began Tuesday morning at 13 places including five in Chennai, three in Salem, one each in Madurai, Theni, Pudukkotai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram.

As per the FIR in the case, the raids were carried out based on an intelligence report that the former minister had provided a fake essentiality certificate to Vels Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvallur, showing it as a full-fledged 250-bed hospital while it was still under construction.

According to the DVAC statement, a four-member team, based on the directions of the Directorate of Medical Examination, inspected the infrastructural facilities of the private college and submitted its report stating that the institute fulfilled the norms of the National Medical Commission to start a new medical college.

However, a surprise check by a team of government doctors to ascertain the functional facilities revealed that the patient load of the Vels Medical College was stage managed and clinical materials of the hospital were grossly inadequate, the DVAC said.

“The major criterion to start a new medical college is that the institution shall own a fully functional hospital with 300 beds occupied with 60 per cent patients for a minimum of two years. The field verification report of the Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, Tiruvallur dated June 11, 2020, for building approval clearly proves that the buildings of Vels Medical College was under construction during the said period and all the major criterion to start a new medical college has not been fulfilled,” the DVAC statement read.

DVAC sleuths have registered a case against seven people including Vijayabaskar, the trustee of the private college, and four members who conducted the inspection.

“During the course of the search, an amount of Rs 18.37 lakhs, 1872 grams of gold jewels, 8.28 kgs of silver articles were identified. During the search, 120 incriminating documents pertaining to allegation, hard disk, pen drive, IPhone and locker keys were seized for the purpose of investigation,” the DVAC release noted.

Responding to the claim of the DVAC, Vijayabaskar told reporters who had gathered outside his Chennai residence that no incriminating documents were seized. He termed the raids as an act of political vendetta.

“As far as the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department is concerned, we are issuing just a no-objection certificate (to start medical colleges)… rest of the things including permission to construct the college is done by the Centre. Affiliation is provided by MGR Medical University,” he said.

Vijayabaskar alleged that the raids were conducted to divert the attention of the public from real issues.

“We are expecting them (DVAC) anytime again. We are ready to face them legally,” he noted. On the release issued by the DVAC about the list of items seized from his residence, Vijayabaskar said apart from two mobile phones and other documents like his Aadhaar card, driving license, degree certificates of his daughters, nothing was seized from his residence. He added that the judiciary will decide whether the raids carried out at other places were connected to him.