scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar’s properties, seize gold, cash and incriminating documents

The raids were carried out based on an intelligence report that the former minister had provided a fake essentiality certificate to Vels Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvallur

Police personnel deployed outside a residence of former TN health minister and AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar during a search by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) officials, in Chennai (PTI Photo)

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday said it has identified 1,872 gram gold, Rs 18.37 lakh cash and seized incriminating documents during raids at several places in Tamil Nadu allegedly linked to former health minister and AIADMK Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar.

The raids began Tuesday morning at 13 places including five in Chennai, three in Salem, one each in Madurai, Theni, Pudukkotai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram.

As per the FIR in the case, the raids were carried out based on an intelligence report that the former minister had provided a fake essentiality certificate to Vels Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvallur, showing it as a full-fledged 250-bed hospital while it was still under construction.

According to the DVAC statement, a four-member team, based on the directions of the Directorate of Medical Examination, inspected the infrastructural facilities of the private college and submitted its report stating that the institute fulfilled the norms of the National Medical Commission to start a new medical college.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
Other Reads |Chennai: 2 more animal birth control centres likely to control stray dog population

However, a surprise check by a team of government doctors to ascertain the functional facilities revealed that the patient load of the Vels Medical College was stage managed and clinical materials of the hospital were grossly inadequate, the DVAC said.

“The major criterion to start a new medical college is that the institution shall own a fully functional hospital with 300 beds occupied with 60 per cent patients for a minimum of two years. The field verification report of the Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, Tiruvallur dated June 11, 2020, for building approval clearly proves that the buildings of Vels Medical College was under construction during the said period and all the major criterion to start a new medical college has not been fulfilled,” the DVAC statement read.

DVAC sleuths have registered a case against seven people including Vijayabaskar, the trustee of the private college, and four members who conducted the inspection.

Advertisement

“During the course of the search, an amount of Rs 18.37 lakhs, 1872 grams of gold jewels, 8.28 kgs of silver articles were identified. During the search, 120 incriminating documents pertaining to allegation, hard disk, pen drive, IPhone and locker keys were seized for the purpose of investigation,” the DVAC release noted.

Responding to the claim of the DVAC, Vijayabaskar told reporters who had gathered outside his Chennai residence that no incriminating documents were seized. He termed the raids as an act of political vendetta.

“As far as the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department is concerned, we are issuing just a no-objection certificate (to start medical colleges)… rest of the things including permission to construct the college is done by the Centre. Affiliation is provided by MGR Medical University,” he said.

Advertisement

Vijayabaskar alleged that the raids were conducted to divert the attention of the public from real issues.

More from Chennai

“We are expecting them (DVAC) anytime again. We are ready to face them legally,” he noted. On the release issued by the DVAC about the list of items seized from his residence, Vijayabaskar said apart from two mobile phones and other documents like his Aadhaar card, driving license, degree certificates of his daughters, nothing was seized from his residence. He added that the judiciary will decide whether the raids carried out at other places were connected to him.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:22:59 pm
Next Story

Cattle fairs, markets and transport stopped to prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement