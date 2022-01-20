Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids 57 premises of former minister KP Anbalagan

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan (63) and started raiding 57 premises linked to him in and around Dharmapuri, Chennai, Salem, and neighbouring states.

He has been accused of acquiring assets worth Rs 11,32,95,755 in excess of his income from known sources.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

The sleuths have also booked Anbalagan’s wife A Malliga, his sons A Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan, and daughter-in-law S Vaishnavee.

It was alleged that the pecuniary resources and properties acquired by Anbalagan in the name of his family members should not have exceeded Rs 10,10,39,663 during the period from April 27, 2016 to May 3, 2021, but he acquired assets worth Rs 11,32,95,755 more than his income from known sources.

Anbalagan is the sixth former AIADMK minister to come under the DVAC’s scanner in the last few months, after MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani, C Vijayabaskar, P Thangamani, KC Veeramani. A few weeks ago, the government arrested AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in connection with two job-related cheating cases. He was later granted a four-week bail by the Supreme Court.