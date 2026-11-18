Rs 1,427.34 crore, and counting. As the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigates sand mining operations at 28 quarrying sites across the state, the estimated loss to the exchequer is mounting. Just four of the 28 sites have been examined in detail so far, including at Echambadi, Kandaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil and Oruvanthoor.

At the centre of the allegations is Durai Murugan, a senior DMK leader who held the Water Resources portfolio in the party’s 2021-26 government.

Sand mining allocation rules require the Water Resources Department to identify a suitable riverbed and prepare a mining plan specifying the area and permissible excavation. The proposal then passes through environmental appraisal, pollution-control approvals and district-level scrutiny before operations can begin. The excavated sand is transported to depots for sale through a government-regulated system, with digital booking, payments and permits.

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The DVAC investigation indicates that almost all of these requirements were flouted, by a network of politicians, officials and private contractors, who allegedly manipulated the award of contracts, permitted excavation beyond approved boundaries, and fabricated records to conceal the extraction.

The DVAC estimates that around 1.42 crore units of sand, equivalent to 4.04 crore cubic metres, was illegally extracted from the Echambadi, Kandaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil and Oruvanthoor sites alone.

The FIR, which was filed on November 5, accuses Durai Murugan of playing an active role in the illegal extraction. The DMK leader was not available for comment.

Apart from him, the FIR names 26 people, including 16 serving or retired public officials, seven private individuals and three companies. One executive engineer named in the case is now deceased.

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The Enforcement Directorate, which comes under the Centre, first registered a case in the matter in June 2024, when the DMK was in power in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government authorised a DVAC inquiry in December 2025. In May 2026, the DMK was voted out of power, and several months later, the TVK government permitted the registration of an FIR in the case.

The alleged violations started with awarding of tenders, as per officials. Instead of open tenders across the 28 sites, officials divided the work into smaller contracts for quarrying, conveying, transporting and loading sand. Contractors such as M R M Ramaiya Enterprises, R S Constructions and K-Infra, along with four from outside the state, are believed to have benefited from such limited tender procedures.

The DVAC probe accuses divisional executive engineers of altering tender notices to give the appearance of following established procedures while accommodating preferred bidders.

Once the contracts were awarded, approvals regarding the sand to be mined were violated. The clearest physical evidence reportedly comes from the four quarries examined in detail, where a drone survey by a Salem-based firm showed the violation of both authorised excavation depth and lease areas, as well as the cessation of lease periods. Similar findings were made by Terraqua UAV Solutions, a company incubated at IIT Kanpur.

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These findings were strengthened by the ED probe into records of excavator firms Kobelco and JCB, which showed their machines in operation both inside the authorised quarry coordinates and outside.

As per the DVAC FIR, money connected to the excessive illegal sand extraction was deposited in the bank accounts of S Ramachandran, P Karikalan and K Rethinam, who are alleged to be part of a sand mining syndicate operating through a network of companies.

Ways were found around the official sand distribution system too – which has stringent requirements such as online booking and payment through the TN Sand platform, and records of transport permits, vehicle registration numbers, sale dates and destinations. Water Resources Department officials, acting with contractors, are alleged to have fabricated permit slips and made false entries concerning the quantities extracted and their transportation.