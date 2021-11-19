Tamil Nadu doctor held for sexually assaulting colleague

Updated: November 19, 2021 12:11:21 pm
A government doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman colleague when she was quarantined at a private hotel here, police said on Thursday.
Both the accused and the victims are employed as doctors in the government general hospital here.
The man was arrested based on a complaint from the victim, a city police release said.
She was involved in Covid duty and was quarantined at a hotel here when she was assaulted, the release added.
Similarly, another male doctor was also arrested for sexual harassment of a woman doctor when she was in isolation in the same hotel, they said.
