Wednesday, February 02, 2022
DMK worker hacked to death in Chennai

The victim is identified as C Selvam of Periyar Nagar who was the DMK secretary of ward unit 188 at Rajaji Nagar, Madipakkam.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
February 2, 2022 3:04:18 pm
Selvam, who was lying in a pool of blood, was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital.

A 38-year-old DMK functionary was allegedly hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Chennai on Tuesday night.

The victim is identified as C Selvam of Periyar Nagar who was the DMK secretary of ward unit 188 at Rajaji Nagar, Madipakkam. According to the Madipakkam police, Selvam and his wife were potential candidates for the counsellor post in the upcoming urban local body elections.

Selvam was speaking on his phone a few metres away from the party office at Rajaji Nagar when the gang came on two-wheelers and hacked him to death, said the police.

Before other party members could reach the spot, the assailants fled from the spot. Selvam, who was lying in a pool of blood, was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead, said the police.

DMK workers and Selvam’s friends rushed to his home upon knowing about his death. The police cordoned off the area and deployed a large force to ensure the situation was under control. Selvam’s body was later taken to Chromepet government hospital for postmortem.

The Madipakkam police said they are investigating all possible angles, including possible enmity towards Selvam over his potential candidature as well as his real-estate links.

This is the second such murder in less than a week in Tamil Nadu. Three days ago, another DMK worker Ponnudas aka Abe Mani, was hacked to death near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district.

