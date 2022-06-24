Tamil Nadu: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s son Suriya arrested for threatening bus owner, hijacking bus

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva’s son Suriya, the general secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP’s OBC wing, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday for allegedly intimidating a private bus owner, ‘stealing’ his bus, and demanding compensation for damaging his car near Ulundurpet a few weeks ago.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official attached to the Cantonment police station said Suriya has been booked under five different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded to judicial custody. Following this, close to 60 BJP workers besieged the Cantonment police station claiming that a false case had been booked against him. The officer said cases were registered against them as well.

According to Suriya, on June 11, a speeding Omni bus hit his car from the back near Ulundurpet, damaging it. After he filed a complaint at Tirunavalur police station, a man reached out to Suriya on behalf of the bus owner, seeking an amicable solution and allegedly promised to bear the cost for the damage. Later however, the manager allegedly did not respond to Suriya’s calls or messages.

“On June 19, around 11 pm, Suriya and his supporters reached Tiruchirappalli Central bus stand, forcefully evicted passengers seated on another bus belonging to the bus owner, threatened the driver, and made him take the bus near a petrol pump,” the senior police official said, adding that the bus was stationed at a location on the outskirts of Tiruchirapalli for more than three days. Suriya allegedly told the bus owner that he could take his bus back after paying the compensation.

According to the police, the bus owner had asked Suriya to claim insurance and promised to pay the amount that was not covered by it. However, Suriya allegedly sought the full amount, around Rs 5.5 lakh. “The owner told Suriya he would pay some amount now and the remaining amount later, but Suriya was not willing to settle. Following this, a complaint was registered on Wednesday,” the police official said.

Suriya was booked under sections 395 (dacoity), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words, in or near any public place), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), 385 (extortion) of the IPC, among others.