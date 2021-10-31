Tamil Nadu: DMK minister shares meal with Narikkurava community after reports of discrimination

Days after a video went viral on social media in which a woman of the indigenous Narikurava community is seen complaining of being denied meals at a food offering event at a temple near Mamallapuram, the Minister for Hindu religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekar Babu visited the temple on Friday and had lunch with the woman and her community members who allegedly faced the discrimination.

The purported incident took place at an Annadhanam event at the Sthalasayana Perumal temple on the outskirts of Chennai where a woman was denied food, allegedly for being a Narikurava. Narikurava are traditional hunters, mainly of rats and snakes, in urban neighbourhoods.

A senior HR & CE official said it was the office of Chief Minister M K Stalin that alerted them about the video. “Soon, we inquired about the incident and ordered our local officers to trace the woman,” the official said, adding, “On Friday, we invited the woman and the minister went there along with officials of the department to share a meal with them.”

What irked the government was that the alleged discrimination took place at an Annadhanam which is organised as part of a scheme in many government-run temples providing over one lakh meals a day. The fund for the scheme is sourced from the general account of temples and about 800 temples in the state under HR&CE run this scheme with between 10 and 5,000 beneficiaries at each.

Minister Babu said the incident shouldn’t have taken place. “An untoward incident… Unfortunate… Anyway, I know that they are all happy now. There were about 100 people from the community to share food with me at the Annadhanam event yesterday,” he said on Saturday.