Tamil Nadu: Do not embarrass DMK leadership by seeking to make me minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin to functionaries

Chepauk-Triplicane MLA and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday asked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries not to embarrass the party high command by passing resolutions seeking to make him a minister in the state cabinet.

In a statement on Monday, referring to party functionaries’ meetings in Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul and Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi said that he had come to know about such resolutions that were sent to the party high command. He noted that he would forever be indebted to their trust and love but added that the party and the high command knows best when and what decisions to make.

Udhayanidhi said based on the opportunity provided to him by the party, he has been discharging his duty as an MLA of his constituency and touring across the state as the party’s youth wing secretary and giving his best. He added that he is now preparing to implement various other initiatives to bring the party close to the youngsters.

“I request you not to pass any further resolutions seeking to make me a minister and cause embarrassment to the party,” Udhayanidhi noted.

He asked his partymen to further work hard to grow the party as per the orders of president MK Stalin. “Serve the people and bring more glory to the party and government,” he added.