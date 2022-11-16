Tamil Nadu DGP issues circular to educational institutes, officers to take stringent action against ragging

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has issued a circular to educational institutions and the police listing out the measures they should take to prevent ragging. The development comes in the wake of an alleged ragging incident at Christian Medical College, Vellore, recently.

The DGP said if the parents were not satisfied with the anti-ragging measures taken by the educational institution concerned, they can lodge a complaint at the police station and the officials need to take the required action.

The educational institutions have been told to ensure that the hostel warden is present full-time at the hostel or in a nearby area. Further, they have been directed to spread more awareness about ragging among students and to form district-level anti-ragging committees to prevent such acts.

The institutions have been told to provide the contact numbers of the local police station and officers to the students.

“CCTV cameras should be installed at important places. On a priority basis, all the registered complaints should be addressed… there should be no delay in getting legal opinion,” the guidelines read.

As a measure to prevent ragging, all district SPs and city commissioners have been told to take stringent action against those who indulge in such acts. They have also been instructed to take immediate measures on the complaints received online.

On Monday, the Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings over the ragging incident at CMC, Vellore.

According to the PTI, shocked over the incident at a premier educational institution, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar initiated the proceedings based on newspaper reports.

The senior counsel representing the college management submitted that immediately after learning about the incident, a committee comprising the college principal and hostel warden was constituted, seven students were suspended and a criminal case was registered by the local police. If the allegations against the suspended students are proven, they will be removed from the college, the counsel added.

Discipline is most important in educational institutions, the bench said and adjourned the matter by two weeks after directing the college management to file a detailed action taken report on the issue, the PTI reported.