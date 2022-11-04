scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Tamil Nadu destitute dies with twin newborns after hospital denies admission

Dr Manjunatha said he has recommended the suspension of the duty doctor who had refused to admit the patient.

Some of her neighbours raised some money for delivery after Kasturi developed labour pain on Wednesday evening and sent her in an autorickshaw to the Tumakuru district hospital.

A destitute woman from Tamil Nadu, allegedly denied admission at a hospital here where she was taken to after developing labour pain, died with her twin newborn babies on Thursday, according to her neighbours.

Taking a strong view of the incident, the district health officer (DHO) Dr Manjunatha D N recommended suspension of the duty doctor.

According to her neighbours, Kasturi (30) was living in Bharati Nagar here with another destitute girl in a rented house.

Some of her neighbours raised some money for delivery after Kasturi developed labour pain on Wednesday evening and sent her in an autorickshaw to the Tumakuru district hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to defuse conflictPremium
Attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to defuse conflict
Fed hikes rates again: What it means for Indian markets, investorsPremium
Fed hikes rates again: What it means for Indian markets, investors
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in Ind...Premium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in Ind...
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

The doctors and the hospital staff refused to admit her, saying that she does not have an aadhaar card or a ‘Maternity Card’ and sent her home, they alleged.

Other reads |Vulture stranded during cyclone in Tamil Nadu flown to Jodhpur

The duty doctor told her that she would write a slip referring her to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, the neighbours said.

The woman in pain returned home. This morning, the pain intensified and she gave birth to one child. While delivering another baby, she died of heavy bleeding.

Advertisement

Dr Manjunatha said he has recommended the suspension of the duty doctor who had refused to admit the patient.

“This is a dereliction of duty. Since I cannot order the duty doctor’s suspension, I recommended it to the Tumakuru district deputy commissioner,” the DHO told PTI.

More from Chennai

He added that a detailed inquiry would also take place.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:25:27 am
Next Story

Chennai News Live Updates: Rain Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Chennai

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement