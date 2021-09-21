Tamil Nadu: ‘Dead lizard’ in noon meal, 17 Anganwadi children hospitalised in Cuddalore

Seventeen Anganwadi children have been hospitalised after consuming a noon meal that allegedly had a dead lizard in it at Boothamkattikambalimedu in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Monday.

As per the reports, an Anganwadi worker identified as Jayachitra and helper Amsavalli served the noon meal to the children. Soon, three children complained of nausea and started vomiting, and some of them were found to have discomfort. All 17 children were taken to Cuddalore government hospital in an ambulance.

Cuddalore collector K Balasubramaniam visited the hospital and enquired about their health. “We received reports that a lizard was found in one of the plates served to the children. Samples of the food have been sent to labs for testing. All 17 children who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged today (Tuesday). The collector has ordered the food security officers to probe into this incident and also told them to check the quality of food at Anganwadi centres across the district. Departmental action would be initiated against the workers if they are found guilty,” an official at the Cuddalore district office said.

The Puduchattiram police said they were intimated about the incident but haven’t registered a case yet.

The Anganwadis which had been closed across the state due to Covid-19 were reopened on September 1.