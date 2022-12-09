scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Tamil Nadu govt ready to meet North-East monsoon challenges: Ministers

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Health Subramanian said as per the direction from Chief Minister M K Stalin, the health department has instructed the medical teams including doctors, nurses and staff in government hospitals and PHCs to be ready 24/7 and ensure that necessary medicines are available.

Chennai news, Cyclone Mandous, Chennai rainsChennai: Youngsters react as waves crash at the sea-shore ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous, in Chennai, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has taken all precautionary measures to meet the challenges of North East Monsoon and the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’, State Ministers Ma Subramanian and V Senthil Balaji said on Friday.

To a question on filling up vacancies of doctors and other staff in PHCs, Subramaniam said of the 4,303 vacant posts, the government has selected 1,021 doctors. However, due to a case prevailing in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the orders cannot be issued and it is expected to be cleared by January next year.

State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said 44,000 damaged electricity poles have been replaced and another two lakh poles are kept ready for emergency.

The department has kept 11,000 additional workers to carry out 24 hours emergency works, he added.

On road infrastructure in Coimbatore district, Senthil Balaji said the Chief Minister has issued order on Thursday to take up works costing Rs 19.84 crore, covering 138 roads.

Earlier, Subramanian declared open new buildings, medical equipment needed for operation theaters and children wards in various government hospitals in the district including Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Sulur.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 04:13:13 pm
