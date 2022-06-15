Tamil Nadu custodial death: Autopsy points to external injury marks on Rajasekar’s body

The post-mortem report of S Rajasekar (33) alias Appu, who died in police custody on June 12, has stated that there were multiple external injuries on his body.

The report said four external injuries were observed on Rajasekar’s body, of which two injuries were caused about 18-24 hours prior to his death, one 24 hours prior to his death and another one three to five days prior to his death.

The report further mentioned that the injuries (individually or collectively) were not sufficient to cause death.

Notably, a day after his death, the police had issued a statement wherein they claimed that the accused was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment after he complained of uneasiness Sunday, and was brought back to the station. But when he again complained of illness later in the evening, he was taken to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The autopsy report also noted that after initial treatment at a private hospital, Rajasekar was brought dead with alleged history of giddiness and vomiting to Stanley hospital on June 12 at 7:10pm.

While addressing reporters Wednesday, Additional Commissioner (Law and Order North) TS Anbu claimed the post-mortem report clearly stated that the accused did not die owing to custodial torture.

“To know the cause of his death, the doctors have given the request to receive chemical analysis of viscera and histopathological examination report,” he said.

Asked why they had kept the accused in custody even after he had complained of uneasiness, the officer said when they took him to the hospital for the first time, doctors checked his blood pressure and carried out other procedures and after confirming that he was fine, Rajasekar was taken back to the station.

“After he (Rajasekar) complained of illness, we immediately took him to a private hospital which was closer to the station,” he said.

According to the police, Rajasekar, a resident of Munthiri Thoppu near Alamathi in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, was brought to the P6 Kodungaiyur police station for an inquiry in connection with two burglary cases on June 11 (Saturday). The police said the accused had a total of 25 criminal cases against him and had been classified as B-category history sheeter by the Sholavaram police.

Following his death Sunday evening, five police personnel including an inspector, sub-inspector, two constables and a Grade-I police constable attached to the Kodungaiyur police station were suspended.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Monday took suo motu cognisance of news reports on the custodial death of Rajasekar and asked the Chennai Police commissioner to submit a report within four weeks.