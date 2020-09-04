scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Tamil Nadu: Five killed in explosion in firecracker unit in Cuddalore

The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil, police said.

By: PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: September 4, 2020 1:46:19 pm
Four people were reportedly injured in the blast that completely damaged the building. (Representational)

Five women were killed in an explosion in a fireworks factory in the district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil, they said.

Four people were reportedly injured in the blast that completely damaged the building, they added.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

