Tamil Nadu wrap: Palaniswami govt further eases lockdown curbs, constitutes high-level panel to revive state economy

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing closure of all government-run retail liquor outlets in the state till the lockdown is lifted. The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing closure of all government-run retail liquor outlets in the state till the lockdown is lifted.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday eased curbs further in non-containment zones in the state with riders like social distancing, allowing private sector firms to resume work with 33 per cent workforce and also permitting reopening of tea stalls to offer takeaway services from May 11.

Shops selling groceries and essentials under the jurisdiction of the Chennai police are allowed to operate between 6 am to 7 pm, whereas all standalone and neighbourhood shops can function between 10.30 am and 6 pm. Similarly, shops selling groceries and essentials in other districts are now allowed to operate between 6 am to 7 pm, while all standalone and neighbourhood shops can function between 10 am and 7 pm.

Tea shops across the state are now permitted to operate between 6 am and 7 pm. However, only takeaway order is allowed and the shop owners should ensure social distancing is maintained. No gathering of members, a disinfectant should be sprayed five times a day and the shops should be properly maintained are the other set of guidelines issued by the government. Any violation will result in the closure of the shop until the end of the lockdown.

Petrol bunks, which come under the jurisdiction of the Chennai police, can now function between 6 am and 6 pm. In other districts, they can operate between 6 am and 8 pm. Petrol bunks operating along highways can operate 24×7. All private companies which come under the jurisdiction of the Chennai police can function with a 33 per cent workforce between 10.30 am and 6 pm. In other districts, they can operate between 10 am and 7 pm.

All district collectors, Corporation Commissioners, Police officials have been directed to ensure that the government-issued Standard Operation Procedures guidelines are followed across sectors.

Rest of the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government earlier will remain the same until further orders.

Pharma company employee dies after consuming ‘cure’ for COVID-19

An employee of Sujatha Biotech, a Chennai-based pharma company, died late on Thursday after the employee and the company owner tried to create a “cure” for the coronavirus, but ended up consuming a corrosive chemical used to refine petroleum during testing.

READ | Chennai: Pharma firm owner and employee try ‘new medicine’ for COVID, one of them dies

The episode unfolded at the Chennai residence of Sujatha Biotech’s owner.

Tamil Nadu govt challenges High Court order on closure of Tasmac liquor shops

READ | Tamil Nadu govt challenges HC order on closure of Tasmac liquor shops

A special bench of justice Vineet Kothari and Justice Pushpa Sathyarayana had passed an interim order on Friday after hearing a bunch of petitions seeking closure of liquor shops as they were violating the guidelines set to contain the spread of COVID-19.

TN constitutes a high-level committee to revive the state’s economy

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 24-member, high-level committee headed by Dr. C. Rangarajan, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different sectors of Tamil Nadu’s economy.

In an order dated 09.05.2020, K Shanmugam, the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, said that the committee shall submit its final reports to the government within three months and also submit an interim report as it may deem fit on as required by the government.

State to bear rail fare of migrant workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced today that the rail fare of migrant workers returning to their hometowns will be borne by his government. The amount will be covered through the State Disaster Relief Fund.

EPS, OPS survey temporary market in Thirumazhisai

Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, along with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) officials surveyed the temporary market in Thirumazhisai on Saturday. With a large number of cases emerging from the Koyambedu market cluster, officials have provided arrangements to sell fruits and vegetables at Thirumazhisai.

