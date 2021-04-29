Tamil Nadu Covid wrap: Lockdown on Sunday; districts with more cases to face further curbs

Traffic Police personnel take part in a bike rally to spread awareness on Covid-19, in Chennai, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan Thursday chaired a meeting with the district collectors, health secretary, City Commissioner, DGP, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, senior healthcare personnel and other officials to discuss further course of action to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in districts that have a higher percentage of positive cases.

The meeting took place a day after the Centre informed that close to 146 districts have reported a positive rate of over 15 per cent, which is a matter of concern.

According to sources, districts like Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, etc., which had been reporting more positive cases are likely to face further restrictions to break the chain.

A government order was issued by the Chief Secretary earlier in the day, saying a complete lockdown will be enforced on Sunday, however, there will be no restriction on movement/transportation of party functionary and government officials like candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers with counting of votes for the general election to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly and bye-elections to the Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency.

Read | Work from home for government school teachers in Tamil Nadu from May 1

Further, the order said that the existing restrictions including the night curfew imposed by the state government from 10 pm to 4 am will continue to be in force until further orders. The Chennai Metro Rail would be permitted to operate skeletal services during the complete lockdown on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced that it would be setting up a 24/7 screening centre to treat patients at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Island Grounds.

MA Siddique, the principal secretary, Commercial tax department, who has now been deputed as the special coordinator for GCC, told reporters that the civic body is planning to set up nine more screening centres across the city in addition to the existing 12 centres.

He said people with even mild COVID-19 symptoms are rushing to the government hospitals leading to more waiting time for those in critical condition. To avoid this, the screening centres are set up in the city which would help analyse the condition of the patients and recommend them home isolation or admission to the covid care centre or hospital based on the severity of their condition.

c

In another instance, the state government informed the Madras High Court that there is no need for a lockdown on May 1, a day ahead of the counting of votes polled on April 6, which is already a holiday on account of May Day.

On Thursday, the state recorded 17,897 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the number of active cases to 1,12,556 and the overall tally to 11,48,064.

With 107 deaths, the state’s toll reached 13,933. Chennai recorded a total of 5,445 cases and 40 deaths on Thursday. The total number of cases in the city has now been increased to 3,28,520.