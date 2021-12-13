Tamil Nadu Covid rules: Classes 6-12 back to school from Jan 3; no New Year events on beaches

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Monday announced that the state will extend the existing Covid-19 restrictions till December 31 in view of the Omicron scare. Students of Class 6-12, however, will resume physical classes from January 3, 2022, on a rotational basis. This is applicable for colleges and training institutes too.

Earlier in the day, Stalin chaired a meeting of senior officials at the secretariat regarding the Covid-19 situation. The status of vaccination coverage in Tamil Nadu was also discussed.

After the meeting, an official release said that “as per experts’ opinion, considering the welfare of the public”, the government has decided to ban all social, cultural and political gatherings, and people will not be allowed on beaches across the state for New Year celebrations on December 31 and January 1.

Stalin added that due to the lockdown for several months in Tamil Nadu, students haven’t gone to school, which has affected their learning ability. Hence, it has been decided that all high school and higher secondary schools will resume physical classes from January 3 in the coming year.

Swimming pools have been allowed to operate. Public halls can also be kept open for permitted events. Other restrictions and Covid protocols will remain in place. Only essential activities will be permitted in restricted zones.



The public has been asked to strictly adhere to safety precautions issued by the health department, like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding gathering in crowded areas, etc.