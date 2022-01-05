Tamil Nadu: Night curfew from Jan 6, total shutdown on Sundays amid Covid surge

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a night curfew (from 10 pm – 5 am) will be imposed in the state from Thursday, January 6 and a complete lockdown will be observed on all Sundays.

In a statement, Stalin said the Covid-19 cases on December 27 were 605 and within a few days it multiplied and as on January 3, it reached 1,728. He added that the restrictions are being announced as experts have warned of greater spread of the virus infection, if no stringent measures are taken. The CM also requested the public to follow the safety guidelines issued by the government.

As per the latest order issued, all commercial entities, malls, shops, and restaurants won’t be allowed to operate beyond the permitted time.

Services that will be permitted between 10 pm – 5 am

Inter/Intra private and public transportations will be allowed. The bus operators need to ensure that Covid-19 safety guidelines are followed.

Milk, newspapers, hospitals, research centres, medical shops, ambulance, and hearse vehicle services will be permitted.

Petrol/Diesel bunks will be functional as usual.

Manufacturing industries, IT sector will be allowed to operate. Employees have been advised to carry their company ID cards. They are also requested to work from home if possible.

Restrictions on Sundays

Essential services like milk, ATM centres, hospitals, hospital-related works, goods transportation, petrol bunks will be operational.

Public transportation/Metro train services will not be available on Sundays.

Restaurants/hotels can operate parcel services from 7 am till 10 pm. Food delivery will also be allowed only during this period.

Those heading to airports, railway stations have been asked to arrange their own transportation. They need to carry their travel ticket.

Other restrictions