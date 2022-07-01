Tamil Nadu reports 2,069 new Covid-19 cases, 909 in Chennai

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.

The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people – 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA – are among the 2,069 who tested positive today.

The death toll remained at 38,026 as no fatalities occurred today, according to a bulletin from the State Health Department here.

The total recoveries mounted to 34,26,065 so far; they included 1,008 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Chennai reported 909 new infections and is likely to breach the 1,000-mark soon. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.