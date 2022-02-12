TN further relaxes Covid curbs; classes to resume for playschool, nursery students

Further relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that classes will resume for students of playschools and nursery (both for upper and lower kindergarten) after a gap of two years.

The state government also did away with restrictions in virtually all sectors, with hotels, restaurants, bakeries, cinemas, theatres, shops, showrooms, jewellery stores, clubs, gyms, indoor stadiums hosting sports events, beauty parlours, salons and amusement parks being given the nod to function with 100% capacity.

Moreover, the maximum number of people allowed has been increased to 200 at weddings and 100 at funerals.

The new rules will come into effect on February 16.

The government, while allowing exhibitions and trade fairs, has said that the ban on political, cultural and social events will continue until March 2. The statement categorically stated that all other restrictions due to the pandemic have been lifted.

“I request everyone to wear masks in public places, maintain social distancing and to take double vaccination,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement.

He added that the relaxations were being given keeping in mind the livelihood of people. Restrictions have been done away with in a step-by-step manner to ensure that the future of students and employment opportunities are not affected, it added.

The government statement noted that the number of cases in the state has come down from 30,744 on January 22 to 3,086 on February 11.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Stalin which was also attended by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officers.