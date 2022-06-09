Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on commercial establishments, shops can now run 24×7

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an order allowing all commercial establishments in the state to keep their shutter open 24 hours on all days of the year. The Tamil Nadu government had imposed restrictions on shop timings following the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a Government Order (GO), Labour Welfare and Skill Development Secretary R Kirlosh Kumar said that all shops and establishments employing 10 or more persons are permitted to stay open 24×7 on all days for a period of three years, with effect from June 5, 2022.

Every employee shall be given one day holiday in a week on a rotational basis and the details of every employee shall be exhibited by the employer in a conspicuous place in the establishments. Also, the employer should credit the wages of the employee, including the overtime wage, in their concerned bank account, the order says.

“An employer shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and 48 hours in any week and period of work, including overtime, shall not exceed 10 and a half hours in any day and 57 hours in a week,” the GO read.

The secretary said if the employees are found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime, penal action would be initiated against the employer/manager as per the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 (Tamil Nadu Act XXXVI of 1947) and the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Rules, 1948.

The order insists that employers should ensure that the women employees are not working beyond 8 pm on any day in normal circumstances. However, after obtaining the written consent of the women employees, they can be allowed to work between 8 pm to 6 am, subject to providing adequate protection of their dignity, honour and safety.

Transport arrangements have to be made for women employees who work in shifts and a notice to this effect has to be exhibited at the main entrance of the establishment indicating the availability of the transport.

Further, every employer employing women employees should constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) against sexual harassment of women under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 and the committee should be operative, the GO noted.