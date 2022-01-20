TN Covid-19 wrap: 28,561 fresh cases, 600 special camps for precautionary vaccine dose

Tamil Nadu on Thursday logged 28,561 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the tally to 30,42,796. As many as 19,978 people recovered in the past 24 hours leaving 1,79,205 active infections. With 39 casualities, the toll reached 37,112. The positivity rate touched 18.43 per cent.

Chennai continued to lead the overall districts by recording 7,520 cases today. It is followed by Coimbatore (3,320), Chengalpattu (2,196), Kanyakumari (1,148), Thiruvallur (998), Salem (937), Erode (919).

As many as 14 deaths were recorded in Chennai, five in Chengalpattu, three each in Coimbatore, Erode, Thiruvallur and Thoothukudi, two in Kanyakumari and Thanjavur, one each in Virudhuangar, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Namakkal.

The state government inaugurated 600 special camps to administer precautionary Covid-19 doses to senior citizens above 60 with co-morbidities on Thursday. The department said those who have received second vaccine dose before April 20th 2021 are eligible for the dose.

On Thursday, as of 8 pm, as many as 1,60,015 doses were administered in the state. This included 1,53,514 doses for those above 18 years, 6,501 doses for beneficiaries from 15-18 years, and 50,598 precautionary doses for senior citizens above 60 with co-morbidities

The Union territory of Puducherry recorded 2,783 fresh Covid-19 infections as the overall tally went upto 1,45,342. The active cases stood at 130523 including 12909 patients in home isolation and 144 in hospitals. The positivity rate increased to 43.18 per cent. A 95-year-old woman succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 1,897.

Among the fresh cases, the Puducherry region accounted for 2,230 cases while Karaikal recorded 462, Yanam 68 and Mahe 23.