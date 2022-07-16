scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu records 2,312 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip; Chennai at 618

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid-19 news: As many as 2,682 persons were cured of the virus on Friday, a government bulletin said.

Chennai Covid news, Chennai covid updates todayOn Friday, Chennai recorded a maximum of 618 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu (370) and Tiruvallur at 168.

Tamil Nadu Friday reported 2,312 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, a state health bulletin showed. Subsequently, active cases in the state dipped from 17,858 Thursday to 17,487.

The government bulletin showed that as many as 2,682 persons were cured of the virus on Friday. The total number of infections till date now stands at 35,13,121, while the death toll touched 38,029. The total recoveries increased to 34,57,605.

