scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 update: State reports 2,283 new Covid-19 cases, 682 in Chennai; active cases below 18,000

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases: Chennai leads among districts with 6,351 active infections and the overall tally is 7,74,426 cases.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 15, 2022 7:01:02 am
Chennai covid cases todayAs many as 2,707 people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,54,923 and leaving 17,858 active cases, said a bulletin. (File)

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 35,10,809 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department.

As many as 2,707 people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,54,923 and leaving 17,858 active cases, said a bulletin.

Five districts accounted for most of the new cases with Chennai adding 682, Chengalpet 367, Tiruvallur 176, Coimbatore 156 and Kancheepuram 102 to the tally, while the rest were spread across other districts.

The State capital leads among districts with 6,351 active infections and the overall tally is 7,74,426 cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in this warPremium
No winners in this war
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...
More from Chennai

A total of 32,963 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,75,87,205 so far, the bulletin said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement