Tamil Nadu Covid-19 update: State reports 2,283 new Covid-19 cases, 682 in Chennai; active cases below 18,000

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 35,10,809 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department.

As many as 2,707 people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,54,923 and leaving 17,858 active cases, said a bulletin.

Five districts accounted for most of the new cases with Chennai adding 682, Chengalpet 367, Tiruvallur 176, Coimbatore 156 and Kancheepuram 102 to the tally, while the rest were spread across other districts.

The State capital leads among districts with 6,351 active infections and the overall tally is 7,74,426 cases.

A total of 32,963 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,75,87,205 so far, the bulletin said.