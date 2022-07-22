scorecardresearch
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death; 512 cases in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases today: A 63-year-old man has become the latest fatality to the virus who breathed his last at a government hospital in Coimbatore, mounting the death toll to 38,031, a medical bulletin said.

July 22, 2022 7:06:35 am
Chennai covid cases todayRecoveries increased to 34,71,816 with 2,290 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 16,504 active cases. (File)

The daily coronavirus cases dipped in the state with 2,093 new infections being reported on Thursday, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, the health department said.

The overall caseload has increased to 35.26 lakh.

A 63-year-old man has become the latest fatality to the virus who breathed his last at a government hospital in Coimbatore, mounting the death toll to 38,031, a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries increased to 34,71,816 with 2,290 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 16,504 active cases.

Four districts comprised the majority of new cases with Chennai adding 516, Chengalpet 269, Cuddalore 178, Tiruvallur 104 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

The state capital leads among districts with 5,519 active infections and overall 7,78,578 coronavirus cases.

A total of 34,662 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,78,21,272 till date.

According to the bulletin, the 63-year-old man who was comorbid tested positive on July 14 and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on Thursday due to a ‘respiratory failure/COVID-19 pneumonia’, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government has intensified the surveillance for monkeypox disease in the state.

“Surveillance has been intensified in 13 locations in the state bordering Kerala. Passengers arriving from various countries are subjected to thermal checks at the four international airports in the state. RT-PCR tests are also conducted in a random manner at the airports,” he told reporters.

Kerala has become the first state in the country to report two confirmed cases of monkeypox disease.

