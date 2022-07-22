Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 fresh infections, one death; 512 cases in Chennai

July 22, 2022 7:06:35 am
The daily coronavirus cases dipped in the state with 2,093 new infections being reported on Thursday, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, the health department said.
The overall caseload has increased to 35.26 lakh.
A 63-year-old man has become the latest fatality to the virus who breathed his last at a government hospital in Coimbatore, mounting the death toll to 38,031, a medical bulletin said here.
Recoveries increased to 34,71,816 with 2,290 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 16,504 active cases.
Subscriber Only Stories
Four districts comprised the majority of new cases with Chennai adding 516, Chengalpet 269, Cuddalore 178, Tiruvallur 104 while the remaining was spread across other districts.
The state capital leads among districts with 5,519 active infections and overall 7,78,578 coronavirus cases.
A total of 34,662 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,78,21,272 till date.
According to the bulletin, the 63-year-old man who was comorbid tested positive on July 14 and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on Thursday due to a ‘respiratory failure/COVID-19 pneumonia’, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government has intensified the surveillance for monkeypox disease in the state.
“Surveillance has been intensified in 13 locations in the state bordering Kerala. Passengers arriving from various countries are subjected to thermal checks at the four international airports in the state. RT-PCR tests are also conducted in a random manner at the airports,” he told reporters.
Kerala has become the first state in the country to report two confirmed cases of monkeypox disease.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra aces qualifying with 88.39 metres in Round 1, makes final
Latest News
World Championships: Neeraj Chopra aces qualifying with 88.39 metres in Round 1, makes final
Heroin worth Rs 8.86 crore seized at Chennai airport; Tanzanian national arrested
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
Crimes against SCs, STs: rise in cases, and trends by state
BKU Ugrahan stages dharnas at 16 places in Punjab to save water
Law and order crumbling, mining mafia fearless in the state: Hooda
Haryana to recruit 2,000 special police officers; priority to ex-servicemen
‘Cut off’, Lakshadweep sees protests, arrests and a government clarification
Mohali police install 11 more CCTV cameras
Martyrs’ Day Rally BJP, Left thwarting job initiatives: Mamata
Martyrs’ Day rally brings Kolkata traffic to a standstill