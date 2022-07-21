Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,116 fresh infections, zero deaths; 538 cases in Chennai

July 21, 2022 6:50:04 am
Tamil Nadu reported 2,116 new COVID-19 cases including two returnees from overseas testing positive in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 35,24,258, the health department said on Wednesday.
There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,030, a medical bulletin said here.
As many as 2,243 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,69,526 leaving 16,702 active infections.
Four districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai adding 528, Chengalpet 285, Coimbatore 167, Tiruvallur 105 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Tirupathur recorded the least by adding two.
Subscriber Only Stories
The state capital leads among districts with 5,659 active infections and overall 7,78,036 coronavirus cases.
A total of 33,243 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,77,86,610 the health bulletin said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab: Lalru school in Mohali suspends classes after 21 students test positive for Covid
Dera Bassi: 18-year-old boy killed in roof collapse
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro now open for pre-booking in India: Check price here
Yashwant and Dhankhar, to 2024 plans, TMC may set record straight at Shaheed Diwas today
Chandigarh Police cyber cell arrests Nigerian for cheating woman of Rs 3.25 lakh
Cattle-laden pickup van mows down woman Sub-Inspector in Ranchi, 1 arrested
Haryana govt spends Rs 12.5 lakh on treatment of 16 poor kids in Panchkula district
UP: Man gets 4-year prison term in ‘cheating’ case
Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurgaon, Faridabad: CM Khattar
Kanpur Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT to file chargesheet in 5 cases; 5 more held
UP: Man’s body exhumed to probe murder charge