Tamil Nadu reports 1,211 new Covid-19 cases; 268 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1,211 new Covid-19 infections, including a returnee from Canada, pushing the state’s infection tally to 35,49,406, the health department said.

There was no fresh fatality due to the disease and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, the department said in a medical bulletin.

As many as 1,616 more people recuperated from the virus, taking their number to 35,00,386, leaving 10,987 active cases in the state.

Among the districts, Chennai added the majority of the cases with 268 infections, followed by Coimbatore with 131 and Chengalpet with 104. Ramanathapuram recorded just one new case.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,743 active infections.

A total of 29,557 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,82,63,311, the health bulletin said